Trump to nominate Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump is nominating Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.
If approved, Ratcliffe will replace Dan Coats, who is leaving his job next month.
Coats’ departure comes days after Mueller’s public testimony on his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump, which officials said both emboldened and infuriated the president.
Ratcliffe shares Trump’s view of the Mueller probe. Last week, the Texas Republican was one of the most aggressive questioners of the former special counsel at the House Judiciary hearing. In an appearance Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” he also said it was time to move on from Democrats’ talk of impeachment.
In a post on Twitter, Congressman Ratcliffe says he’s grateful for the opportunity.