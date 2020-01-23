Perkins: Good ideas shared at U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is in the nation’s capital he says to bring back good ideas for the citizens of Shreveport.

Perkins is attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C.

Perkins says transportation is one of the many takeaways from a recent meeting that could be beneficial for Shreveport.

‘A lot of things on the cutting edge were talked about in that meeting, but just throughout the conference, having little sidebar conversations. You have so many to take back to the citizens of Shreveport’ said Mayor Perkins.

I’m proud to be representing #Shreveport at @usmayors. This is a productive exchange of ideas where city leaders from around the nation exchange best practices to solve the problems our communities face. @MikeBloomberg is currently on stage sharing his experience. #MayorsDC20 pic.twitter.com/VIHCcduVWJ — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) January 22, 2020

The meeting continues through Friday in Washington D.C.