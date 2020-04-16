Johnson named to President’s task force on reopening economy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congressman Mike Johnson is a part of the task forced formed by President Trump on reopening the economy.

President Trump conducted his first meeting of that task force this morning by phone.

“The American people have pulled together to slow the spread of COVID-19, demonstrated selflessness beyond belief, and endured incredible sacrifice. As a result, we have begun to turn the corner in our fight against this invisible enemy. While we are not out the woods just yet, we must focus our attention right now on bringing that same unifying spirit to reopening the American economy as soon as possible” said Congressman Mike Johnson.

I'm honored @realDonaldTrump has given me the opportunity to serve on the Task Force on Reopening the Economy. Before COVID-19 our economy was as strong as it had ever been. Under @POTUS' leadership, I believe our nation can reclaim that momentum. https://t.co/RgtD5wg49j — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 16, 2020

Several other members of Louisiana’s federal delegation, including Senators Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy and Congressman Steve Scalise, are also members of the task force.