Group of Republican State AGs back Trump’s impeachment defense

WASHINGTON (WKRN) — The Democratic House impeachment managers started making their case to the Senate Wednesday about why the 45th President of the United States should be removed from office.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA, took the lead.

“President Trump solicited foreign interference in our democratic elections, abusing the power of his office. And when he was caught, he used the powers of that office to obstruct the investigation into his own misconduct.”

The managers described in great detail what they called the President’s corrupt scheme and used President Trump’s own words against him.

“Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Republicans, like Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, continue to defend the President.

“Large portions of the political establishment in Washington think the American people are morons. They think the American people aren’t smart enough to pick a President.”

Outside the trial, a group of Republican attorneys general urged senators to reject the impeachment articles.

“As a prosecutor, I would have been ashamed to bring such a case with no evidence, no facts before a jury. I would have expected to lose outright and perhaps to even be laughed at.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined 20 others in a legal opinion that calls the impeachment “legally insufficient” and “factually flawed.”

However, House impeachment managers will continue to argue that case over the next three days, before senators hear from the President’s defense team.