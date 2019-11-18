Grand Prarie native killed in line of duty – and family -honored on U.S. House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fallen soldier from Grand Prairie was honored on the floor of the U.S. House Friday.

Dist. 4 U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) delivered a speech on the House floor honoring the life and service of Army Sgt. Joseph A. Richard III. He also highlighted the sacrifices of Gold Star families. Richard was killed in action in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 14, 2008.

“Sgt. Richard was deeply devoted to his family and his country,” said Johnson. “He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle who dedicated much of his life to ensuring his loved ones – and every single one of us – are able to enjoy the many freedoms we too often take for granted.

“To Mr. and Mrs. Richard, thank you for raising a hero,” he continued. “We will always work hard here in Congress to honor your sacrifice and the sacrifices all of our soldiers make.”

