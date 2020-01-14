WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Former Lafayette resident charged with child cruelty and cruelty to animals

**Warning the video could be graphic to some people**

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Lafayette resident has been arrested after he allegedly abused a child and her dog, lawmen say.

Damon Becnel, 47, who now lives in Destin, Fla., was charged Jan. 2 with child cruelty and cruelty to animals.

Damon Richard Becnel / Okaloosa County Jail View

According to his Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, on Dec. 24 the child reported that she was physically abused the day before by Becnel and provided video of the incident to investigators.

The video shows the victim and two dogs in a bedroom. While the dog is on the bed, the suspect can be seen pulling out a knife and threatening the dog while yelling, “I will cut this (expletive) dog’s eyeballs out, I’ll (expletive) do it,” the arrest report said.

Becnel later could be seen striking the dog and grabbing it by the throat and throwing it to the floor while the child yells at him to stop.

Police say he also grabbed the victim by the hair and pushed her head toward the bed, where it struck the bed frame.

The report said Becnel later re-engaged the victim and struck her in the head, causing it to bounce off the wall, authorities said.

Becnel will appear before a judge on Feb. 4.