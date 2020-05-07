Walton County fire 65% contained, arrest imminent

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The wildfire in Santa Rosa Beach is now 65% contained, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson drive is now the only road closed.

Meanwhile, it appears the wildfire was started by an individual who may be arrested soon.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said it’s been determined how the fire started and who the responsible party is.

He said he didn’t want to give too many details since the investigation is being conducted by an Ag-Law investigator through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but did say he expected that agency to make an arrest soon.

“It boils down to an illegal burning,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “Not a meth lab explosion, not atomic, nothing like that, it’s just somebody burning when they shouldn’t have been burning.”

Deputies say, if someone’s home is at an area that has been heavily damaged they are not advised to go back right now, but if their home is not on a closed road and not in an area heavily damaged, they can go back.

According to South Walton Fire District, the fire has spread to more than 600 acres.

Evacuees can seek shelter at South Walton High School.