LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/12/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 32,050 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,281. There are currently 1,320 patients hospitalized; 146 of those on ventilators. As of 5/10/2020 there are 22,608 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees

News

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bentonville-based retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will pay out on June 25.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story