LOUISIANA
There are currently 10,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 370 deaths. 1,707 patients are hospitalized, with 535 of those on ventilators. 61 of 64 parishes have reported cases in Louisiana..

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Walmart to limit stores to 20 percent capacity starting Saturday

News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Walmart will start limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to about 20 percent of each store’s capacity.

The chain announced the news on its website Friday.

To manage the new restriction, store associates will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there. Customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be let inside on a one-in, one-out basis.

Stores will also institute one-way movement through aisles in many stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus