Waitr announces new efforts to help protect customers and employees

MONROE, La. — The Louisiana-based food delivery company Waitr has announced new efforts to help protect local restaurants, customers, and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waitr drivers are currently being sent gloves and will also be receiving bottles of hand sanitizer to help ensure cleanliness.

Waitr CEO Carl Grimstad said, ” “We’re fortunate to secure these items to keep our drivers safe during this time. We will continue to supply sanitary items in order to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of our drivers, restaurant partners, diners and staff as we all navigate through this pandemic.”

