VSP issues official Amber Alert for missing Louisa County teen

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old out of Louisa County believed to be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass,Virginia.

She is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.

Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

