(10/3/2019) — According to our news content partners at The News-Star, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisiana this Saturday.

While details of the event have not been released, it is expected to happen near New Orleans, and the Vice President is not expected to endorse either Republican running for Governor, businessman Eddie Rispone or Congressman Ralph Abraham.

