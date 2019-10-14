Voters decide on changes to Louisiana Constitution

LOUISIANA (AP) – (10/13/19) Voters decided last night on four proposals to change the Louisiana Constitution.

Amendment 1 DID NOT PASS: Would create a property tax exemption for certain raw materials and other maintenance items headed for oil and gas drilling work in the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf.

Amendment 2 PASSED: Would broaden how money from a state education fund can be used, allowing spending on three additional schools and educational programming from Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Amendment 3 PASSED: Would widen the authority of the state tax appeals board to let the appointed board members determine whether certain tax and fee measures are constitutional, without a taxpayer having to go to court to settle a tax dispute. The Board of Tax Appeals decision could be appealed to the courts, or a taxpayer could still take a disagreement directly to court instead.

Amendment 4 DID NOT PASS: Would let the city of New Orleans exempt properties with up to 15 residential units from property taxes, as an incentive to create affordable housing.