VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINES FAST APPROACHING FOR GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election are fast approaching. The in person or by mail deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 11, and the online deadline is Saturday, Sept. 21. These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens can to register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.