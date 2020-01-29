Volunteers search for missing Bossier City man near bridge where phone was found

Family and friends are conducting the search for 48-year-old Garrett Wilson with the help of volunteers with the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue group. Family members say he has not been seen or heard from since January 23. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A search is underway in Bossier Parish near the bridge where the cell phone belonging to a missing Bossier City man was found.

Family members say 48-year-old Garrett Wilson has not been seen or heard from since January 23. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

48-year-old Garrett Wilson was reported missing from his home on Bluebonnet Drive on Sunday, Jan. 26. His family says no one has been able to contact him since Thursday, Jan. 23. Friends say his cellphone was found on a Sligo Road bridge in Haughton after family members pinged it.

Family and friends are conducting the search for Wilson with the help of volunteers with the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue group. Commander Tony Wade says searchers are looking for any signs in the area that look out of place.

“We just ask them to pay close attention to anything that doesn’t fit, you know, clothing items or disturbances in the vegetation or something that doesn’t belong there. To pay close attention to those kinds of things, Tony Wade said Wednesday morning as the search got underway. “If you find a place like that, just mark it some way or another with a flag or your phone and just reach out to us to come look at the area.”

Volunteers are also using tracking dogs in the search.

Wilson is 6’0 tall and weighs about 230 pounds. It is unknown if he has any medical problems.

Wilson has been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.