Vidalia police warn of re-emergence of scam known as ‘The Circle Game,’ ‘Blessing Circle’ or ‘Mandala game’

VIDALIA, La. (KLFY) Vidalia police are warning the public of the re-emergence of an online scam that asks people to pay an “entry fee” to play.

In a social media post by Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, the scam is described as the “The Circle Game”, “The Mandala Game”, “Blessing Circle” or “Loom Circle.”

According to Chief Merrill, the most recent version of the scheme promises an $800 return on a $100 investment.

“In order to make money, new people constantly have to be recruited into the circle. In order for the first eight people to be paid, 64 new people have to buy in. In order for those 64 people to be paid, 512 people have to buy in, and so on,” Merrill said.

“Not only will you lose money, this activity is also illegal in the US and many other countries. Please don’t fall for this new take on an old scam.”

Merrill said so far there are no local reports of victims, but said social media users have contacted his office advising of the re-emerging information online.

“Be safe, and please use caution online at all times,” Merrill said.