VICTIMS ID’d: Sister of suspected Dayton mass shooter among 9 killed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released the names of the nine victims that were killed in the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning, in addition to confirming the name of the suspect.

Connor Betts, 24, was identified as the shooter by Dayton Police. He was killed in the incident. Among the victims is Betts’ sister, Megan Betts, 22, according to Dayton Police.

The nine victims have been identified as:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica N. Brickhouse, 39

Remembering the nine victims killed in Dayton mass shooting HEARTBREAK IN DAYTON 💔: We're remembering the nine victims killed in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Rest in peace. https://nbc4i.co/2YHQofw Posted by NBC4 on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Nicholas Cumer (Maple Tree Cancer Alliance/Karen Wonders

Victim Derrick Fudge, 57

The aunt of one of the nine people killed in a mass shooting in Dayton says her nephew known as T.J. was a “gentle giant.”

Donna Johnson tells the Dayton Daily News that Thomas McNichols was tall, well-loved and “like a big kid.”

She says McNichols used to take family members to the movies when big films hit theaters.

McNichols, a 25-year-old father of four, was living with Johnson in Dayton.

Damon Davenport, who identified himself as McNichols’s cousin, had strong words for President Donald Trump.

“My cousin’s did not deserve to lose their life,” Davenport said. “They have children. Hardworking people. All they was doing was enjoying a night on the town, and they’re dead. Never to come home again, never to see their family again. They’re gone. And I want the president to hear this. Donald Trump, I want you to hear this. You need to be here right now. You need to.”

The outlet reports the two ate licorice together after he got off work at a factory Saturday before he and a cousin left to go to a popular entertainment district.

Police say the gunman killed his own sister and eight others in the area at about 1 a.m. Sunday.