Veteran tests positive for coronavirus at Shreveport VA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A veteran has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.

The test was confirmed by Louisiana’s Department of Health. The Veteran was admitted March 16 and immediately isolated after presenting to the Shreveport VA’s emergency department.

Caddo Parish currently has 13 cases of coronavirus. Overall there are 479 coronavirus cases in the state and 10 deaths.

Officials at Overton Brooks says the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low since the veteran is being cared for in isolation.

VA is screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Visitation is no longer allowed at Overton Brooks to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, except for patients in palliative care and end-of-life moments.

Visitation will be limited to one visitor per day for those exceptions.