USDA designates four parishes as natural disaster areas from Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Four Louisiana parishes have been designated as “natural disater areas” due to last summer’s Hurricane Barry, and 12 more parishes are eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

“Our farmers and ranchers face great challenges,” Louisiana Ag Commissioner Mike Strain said. “This designation allows the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers still recovering from Hurricane Barry.”

Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry parishes were designated as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Acadia, Allen, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin and Vernon parishes are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers who suffered losses caused by Hurricane Barry between July 12 and Aug. 16, 2019, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans. The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 18, 2020.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Strain said producers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.