US sanctions 3 Nicaraguan officials for alleged abuses

FILE – In this July 30, 2018 file photo, a protester holds up a Nicaraguan flag during a demonstration supporting journalists recently attacked while covering protests demanding the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and the release of all political prisoners, in Managua, Nicaragua. The Trump administration is sanctioning three Nicaraguan officials accused of human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption, announced on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials accused of human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption.

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions, which block the officials from doing business with U.S. entities.

The officials are Ramon Antonio Avellan Medal, deputy director of the Nicaraguan National Police; Lumberto Ignacio Campbell Hooker, acting president of the Nicaraguan Supreme Electoral Council; and Roberto Jose Lopez Gomez, director of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute.

Hundreds of Nicaraguans have been killed, jailed or forced into exile since protests against President Daniel Ortega erupted in April 2018.

Ortega officials have called opposition protesters “terrorists” and consider the demonstrations tantamount to an attempted coup.