UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened as of 7:35 p.m. on I-10 westbound near Rayne following an 18-wheeler fire.

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is on scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 westbound near Rayne.

According to police, one lane of I-10 is blocked due to recovery.

Congestion has reached approximately 3 miles, police say.

No injuries reported and the cause is undetermined.