ULM and Grambling release basketball schedules

MONROE, La. – 15 home games and road trips to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Butler highlight the 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Keith Richard Wednesday afternoon. Game times are subject to change.

The Warhawks are coming off a 19-16 season in 2018-19, and reached the CollegeInsider.com Tournament quarterfinals. It marked the 13th postseason appearance in program history, and the fourth in the last five years.

ULM will also play seven games against teams that qualified for the postseason in 2018-19. Mississippi State and Georgia State each qualified for the NCAA Tournament, Butler played in the NIT, Coastal Carolina reached the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational and Grambling State and Texas State each competed in the CIT.

GRAMBLING, La. l The Grambling State University men’s basketball team, led by head coach Donte Jackson, will play in 13 regular season games before entering conference play in January.

“I’m excited about the upcoming season and the schedule that was put together,” Jackson said. “I really think our schedule will prepare us to compete for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship. Our guys have to come ready to compete everyday, because it’s a tough non-conference schedule and the SWAC conference is always tough.”

The Tigers who went 17-17 overall, 10-8 in conference play last season will have home court advantage for the first two games: The season opener versus East Texas Baptist University (Wednesday, Nov. 6) in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, followed by a matchup against Ecclesia College two days later (Friday, Nov. 8).