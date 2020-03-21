UL Lafayette moves classes online; students encouraged to vacate housing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After successfully implementing its remote delivery of instruction, and in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging students living on campus to return home, if they can.

You can read the full announcement here, but here are some of the highlights.

Students can officially begin moving out belongings beginning Monday, March 23.

Prorations of room and meal plan charges will be refunded to those who formally check out of residential housing.