Two confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There are two cases of positive novel coronavirus in Lafayette, city and health officials announced Wednesday.

“We all knew this moment was coming,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

The news of the new cases in Lafayette comes just hours after state public health officials reported that the statewide total had grown to 208 cases and 7 deaths.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medial director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana said both patients are Lafayette Parish residents.

She added that neither patient was being treated at a local hospital.