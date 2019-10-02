Twitter back online after widespread outage

(WPRI) — If you like to check Twitter while enjoying your first cup of coffee, you may have been of luck early Wednesday morning.

Twitter reported a widespread outage across the platform as well as TweetDeck.

In a tweet just after midnight, Twitter informed users they may have trouble tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing direct messages.

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

By 7 a.m., the social media platform tweeted that the problem was just about fixed and that most, if not all, users, were back online.

The issue is just about fixed. You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes! Thanks for waiting. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Twitter did not say what caused the outage.

According to DownDetector.com, the complaints about the outage peaked around 4 a.m., but by 7 a.m. dwindled.