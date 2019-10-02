Twitter back online after widespread outage

(WPRI) — If you like to check Twitter while enjoying your first cup of coffee, you may have been of luck early Wednesday morning.
Twitter reported a widespread outage across the platform as well as TweetDeck.
In a tweet just after midnight, Twitter informed users they may have trouble tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing direct messages.
By 7 a.m., the social media platform tweeted that the problem was just about fixed and that most, if not all, users, were back online.
Twitter did not say what caused the outage.
According to DownDetector.com, the complaints about the outage peaked around 4 a.m., but by 7 a.m. dwindled.