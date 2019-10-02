TSA urges consumers to change identification as Real ID deadline draws near

The countdown is on for U.S. air travelers to get their Real ID.

TSA officials are trying to raise awareness that travelers have one year left to apply for a compliant ID before rule changes take effect next October.

Lisa Mateo reports from New York’s Laguardia Airport.

In exactly one year using a standard driver’s license or ID card will no longer be acceptable to fly.

“I didn’t know this is my first time hearing about it.”

“No, I didn’t know that at all, so guess I’ll have to work on that.”

U.S. air travelers, over the age of 18, will have to present a REAL-ID compliant Driver’s license to pass through a TSA checkpoint or risk being turned away.

We strongly urge travelers to take action as soon as possible and ensure they are ready well before the deadline.

The required licenses are generally marked with a star in the upper portion of the card.

Congress passed the REAL ID act into law in 2005 to improve aviation security.

REAL ID is specifically designed to inhibit the ability of a criminal or terrorist to evade detection using fraudulent identification.

More than two million passengers fly on U-S airlines every day. But so far only a small percentage have signed up for a REAL ID.

If real id went into effect today, we project that 80,000 people would not be able to board a plane today.

If that went on for a week half a million.

Travelers can sign up for a REAL ID at their state driver’s license agency…OR visit mobile enrollment stations available at certain U.S. airports.

Lisa Mateo, CBS News New York.