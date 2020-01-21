TSA caught 26 handguns at Louisiana airport checkpoints in 2019; 5 at Lafayette Regional

More guns were discovered in carry-on luggage at America’s airports in 2019 than ever before, according to new TSA data.

Of the 4,432 guns detected at airport security checkpoints last year, 5 were found at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

According to NOLA.com, all commercial service airports in Louisiana had reports of firearm discoveries in 2019:

  1. Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport: 8
  2. Shreveport Regional Airport: 6
  3. Lafayette Regional Airport: 5
  4. Alexandria International Airport: 4
  5. Lake Charles Regional Airport: 2
  6. Monroe Regional Airport: 1

People who are caught with firearms in their carry-on bags can be fined up to $13,333 and arrested. 

