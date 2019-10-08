Trump Jr. tells Louisiana to vote Republican

Between the chants of, “U.S.A.”, President Trump’s eldest son shared his message for Louisiana while campaigning for his father and Republicans in statewide elections.

Donald Trump Junior electrified the crowd of hundreds inside the Cajundome Convention Center Monday afternoon.

He was quick to criticize his father’s presidential challengers, bust most of his time focused on Louisiana’s race for governor.

Sitting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the deep south.

“Do you really want these people leading you?”, Trump Jr. asked the crowd to a resounding, “No!”











The president’s son pointed to a booming economy across the country but tried to convince the crowd Louisiana is missing out.

“Think about it. The only state to lose jobs. Like only. One out of 50. Not good guys”, Trump Jr. told the crowd.

He also lauded the United State’s energy independence to a crowd that admitted losing oil industry jobs to Texas, “I think you guys have a lot of that stuff here, and you have a governor that’s not willing to try and go and get it”.

Governor John Bel Edwards was campaigning in Northern Louisiana during the GOP Rally. His statewide tour made stops in Tallulah, Lake Providence, Delhi, Rayville, Bastrop, and Monroe.

When asked about the rally, Edward’s campaign spokesman, Eric Holl released this message:

“The partisan forces in Washington are panicking because they realize that Gov. Edwards is supported by a wide range of Louisianans, from every political party and every background. Gov. Edwards has that support because he’s put Louisiana first, working across party lines to turn a record deficit into a surplus, expand health care for working people and give teachers their first pay raise in a decade. Gov. Edwards will keep putting people over politics in his second term.” Eric Holl , Gov. Edwards Campaign Spokesperson

The Trump Jr. rally the second of three Republican events leading up to the general election, this Saturday. Last Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Kenner with Rispone and Abraham, and this Friday President Trump himself will be in Lake Charles urging voters to make it to the polls.

Trump Jr.’s message stuck with people in the crowd. One man said, “Everybody is doing well in the oil industry except for Louisiana, so you have to wonder why. You look around, and you have the governor. That’s the only reason”.

Louisiana Republican candidates for governor also echoed President Trump’s son.

“This is what we need in Louisiana.” said gubernatorial candidate and businessman Eddie Rispone. “We need our own Trump. We need someone that can do that, and that’s why I’m here. Why I’m running”.

Meanwhile, gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Ralph Abraham said, “You get somebody who embraces that Trump train which I have done and will and that national economy will come home to Louisiana”.

Trump junior didn’t endorse one candidate over the other but told everyone to vote republican.

After the rally ended, a former teacher Liz Boyer admitted, “I don’t care which one wins, just that we have a republican that beats John Bel Edwards”.

During his speech, Trump Junior joked saying if a Republican wins the governor’s seat, he would go swimming in a Louisiana swamp for a second time. He called it much friendlier than the swamp his father wants to drain in D.C.