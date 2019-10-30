Truffles the cat helps kids feel comfortable wearing glasses

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a ton of colors and frames to choose from at A Child’s Eyes in Mechanicsburg, but not everyone likes to wear glasses.

That’s where Truffles the cat comes in. She helps young kids feel more comfortable.

Two years ago, master optician Danielle Crull rescued Truffles and has since taught her a handful of new tricks. Truffles shakes hands, gives high fives, and fist bumps.

“As I was training Truffles, I wondered if she’d put glasses on for me, which she did, and then I just realized that that was a great way to show kids,” Crull said.

It’s not just glasses; Truffles also wears eye patches.

“Three to four percent of kids have amblyopia, which would require them to wear an eye patch,” Crull said. “She will actually wear a pair of glasses with an eye patch on it to show kids that it’s okay to have an eye patch on.”

If you can’t see Truffles in person, Crull posts videos on Facebook, where Truffles shows how to put glasses in a case and how to play games on an iPad while wearing an eye patch.

“I began to make these videos for parents and for offices to kind of show kids to make kids more comfortable,” Crull said. “It’s exciting to me to see that people all over now are getting a chance to watch her videos and show them to their kids.”

Truffles is at A Child’s Eyes every day they are open except Wednesdays and Sundays.