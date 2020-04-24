Train derails in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A train has derailed in downtown Shreveport.

According to Shreveport Police, it happened near the I-20 east ramp and Spring Street and multiple train cars off the tracks.

BREAKING: SPD on scene of KCS train derailment in downtown Shreveport at Lake/Spring Street. Multiple cars off the tracks. No injuries/no initial reports of HAZMAT. Damage to bridge support. Spring St closed at Lake. — Cpl. M.R. Hines (@mrhinesSPD) April 24, 2020

The derailment has caused damage to the bridge support structure, forcing DOTD to shut down that exit ramp onto Spring Street.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the LA 1 (Spring St.) northbound exit (Exit 19A) from I-20 is CLOSED, effective immediately, due to a train derailment that has occurred on a track owned by Kansas City Southern located in downtown Shreveport.

DOTD crews are on scene in order to assess the situation due to the derailment’s proximity to the LA 1 overpass.

KCS will be responding to the derailment and coordinating clean-up efforts.

DOTD will issue a notification when the exit and roadway have been reopened.

The exit ramp from I-20 East to Spring Street is blocked due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 24, 2020

No injuries have been reported and no initial reports of HAZMAT concerns.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.