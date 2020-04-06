Town of Many confirms first COVID-19 case

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Many has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Mayor Ken Freeman made the announcement Monday morning on the Town of Many Facebook page.

Last week Mayor Freeman declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew for all residents.

Freeman said everyone should stay home, wash their hands regularly, keep a six feet distance from the each other, wear a mask should if they have to go out and if they feel bad call their doctor.

Mayor extends curfew for Town of Many