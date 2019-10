FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden tells The Associated Press that he's confident his long ties in South Carolina will pay dividends in next year's Democratic presidential primary and plans no change in campaign strategy while rivals such as Elizabeth Warren chip away at his advantage in the early-voting state.

The former vice president says in an AP interview that it "doesn't affect my strategy, period," and he cities his enduring relationships with community leaders in South Carolina, home to the South's first primary next year.