Ville Platte PD: Suspect in shooting of 5-year-old boy turns himself in

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of a 5-year-old boy in Ville Platte has turned himself in.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Quantavis Durgin turned himself in to the Ville Platte Police Department on August 3. He’s been charged with attempted second degree murder.

Durgin was wanted for the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2019, where Durgin reportedly fired one shot into a vehicle injuring a child in the leg in the 700 block of Edward K. Thomas Street in Ville Platte.

Durgin was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and was transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $350,000 bond.

