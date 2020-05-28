Health experts studying rare COVID-19 related syndrome in children

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Health care providers are on high alert for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.

It is thought to develop about four weeks after exposure to COVID-19. Many children never showing any symptoms caused directly by the virus.

“This is rare,” said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, the Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

MIS-C symptoms include abdominal pain or diarrhea, fever lasting three days or longer, rash or inflammation and toxic shock.

Dr. Kemmerly explained, “Washing your hands, covering your cough, limiting exposures. All of those things. The six foot distance. All of those things are what we need to do to keep our children safe and our adult community safe.”

Experts are learning more about this condition everyday. The state is now monitoring it. So far in Louisiana, there have been 13 cases and one death.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “but most children who are diagnosed with this condition do get better with appropriate medical care.”

Like 12-year-old Juliet Daly. The Covington girl went into cardiac arrest before responding to treatment. She’s now out of the hospital and at her last checkup, showed no signs of permanent heart damage. Doctors say treatments can work if they can catch it in time.

“We have multiple policies and processes in place to make these safe environments to treat kids and families,” said Dr. Kemmerly.

The Louisiana Department of Health has a webpage explaining more about MIS-C.