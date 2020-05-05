Toledo Bend drowning claims life of 2-year-old

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A toddler has drowned following a family outing at Toledo Bend Lake in Many.

According to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, Saturday morning 2-year-old Sean Dawson, of Baton Rouge, arrived at the camp with his parents and other siblings.

According to Sean’s parents, he and the other children were playing inside the house and about five minutes later they noticed Sean was missing.

Family members searched the yard and the lake, which is directly behind the house, and discovered Sean’s body face down in two feet of water.

Once Sean was removed from the water, relatives began CPR and called 911.

The family was on their way to the hospital when they were intercepted by the ambulance.

Sean was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 p.m. at Sabine Medical Center.