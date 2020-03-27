Today Show host breaks down while speaking with QB Drew Brees

Louisiana has been impacted greatly by the coronavirus, especially New Orleans.

The physical and emotional impact on the community has undoubtedly been great and on this morning’s Today Show, some of that emotion came out when Hoda Kotb interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Video courtesy of The Today Show

Brees was on the Today Show to talk about the money that he and his wife are donating to Louisiana.

Many of us can probably related to how the New Orleans native felt during this interview.