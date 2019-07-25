Tiger Stadium alcohol sales starting in the fall

by: Michael Scheidt

This is something many LSU fans have been waiting for over the years.

LSU Athletics made it official on Thursday when they “announced the addition of beer and wine sales in public areas of Tiger Stadium along with its policies and procedures for alcoholic beverages.”

Beer and wine sales will officially start in the fall of 2019 at Tiger Stadium.

“This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “It’s a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning.”

That appropriate mindset includes a code of conduct and LSU Athletics provided details below:

Alcoholic Beverage Policy:

The possession or consumption of alcohol not sold in the venue is expressly prohibited.

No more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.

Alcoholic beverages must be poured into a cup.

A valid ID is required for each transaction.

Alcohol will not be served to fans who are visibly intoxicated.

Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter of the game for football.

Code of Conduct:

Stadium personnel and law enforcement will monitor fan behavior. Ejection without refund, arrest, or refusal of sale or consumption of alcohol could result for reasons not limited to:

Unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior.

Giving alcoholic beverages to a minor.

Public intoxication or impairment.

Abusive or offensive language or gestures.

Throwing of any objects.

Failure to follow stadium and/or law enforcement personnel instruction.

Any other conduct deemed inappropriate by stadium personnel or law enforcement.

LSU said, “Aramark, LSU Athletics’ concessionaire, will sell a variety of domestic and imported beer as well as red and white wines at most concession stands inside Tiger Stadium,” to anyone who is 21 or older.

