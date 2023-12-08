The division two non-select state championship features two Acadiana area teams... Opelousas and Cecilia. The Bulldogs won early in the year, 25-22. Both teams have gotten better, and that include Tigers QB Zackeus Malveaux. Cecilia has a pretty talented QB of their own in Diesel Solari. He's QB, DB, and returns kicks in the special teams. Both coaches realize what this means to their respective teams. Opelousas Head Coach Jimmy Zachery says,

“An excited man. You know, I would say all the communities, everybody excited that they could still get a job for somebody. That already means everything that you go to bring some lights back. Oh, get everybody back excited about football or shine a light on the city or something positive. And it means everything. Look, it’s it’s it’s not really because about me, it’s about this team as a group coming together.

Cecilia Coach Dennis Skains says this is where his team expected to be at the start of the year, and they executed to make it possible.

“I think any successful program will tell you that there’s not one person. Certainly the first coaching staff, this team, they all believed in each other. They started working and we made a decision. We’re going to work for it in November a year ago. And here we are today and we’ve been talking about it. We’ve never been scared to say our goal is to play in December. We get a little more in December and we’re going to work as hard as we can to be because to uh be victorious.”

Meanwhile, in Division One Select. Acadiana becomes the first public school to play for the select state championship.

The Rams are vying for State Title number seven. It would be the third under current head coach Matt McCullough, who believes his team is playing the best ball at the best time.

“Well, you know, I think we’ve learned big plays on defense. We’ve done a good job of winning the turnover battle. And, you know, our guys have been focused on on the next play, doing a good job of just playing the next play, no matter what the score is. But I thought we played pretty well on defense of not giving up big plays and not turning the ball over on offense.””

Be sure to watch all of our coverage from New Orleans as 1st and Ten in the Big Easy gets underway on Friday.