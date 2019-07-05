Three LSU graduates killed in Bahamas helicopter crash

Initiates of the 2019 Alpha Eta chapter of Phi Mu at LSU that features Cline, Searson and Clark

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Three recent LSU graduates died along with four other people when a helicopter belonging to Chris Cline, a billionaire West Virginian coal miner, went down in the Bahamas Thursday.

Cline’s 22-year-old daughter Kameron and her two sorority sisters, Brittney Searson and Jillian Clark, were all recent LSU graduates and members of Phi Mu Sorority.

Bahamas Police Supt. Shanta Knowles told The Associated Press that they began searching when police received a report that Cline’s helicopter failed to arrive in Fort Lauderdale at its planned arrival time on Thursday.

According to the Associate Press, a Royal Bahamas Police Force statement said authorities and local residents found the crash site two miles off Big Grand Cay, group of private islands Cline owned. Knowles said that preliminary information suggests there was no distress call before it went down.

LSU President F. King Alexander released a statement on behalf of the university, saying:

“The LSU community is mourning the loss of three recent graduates, along with all of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Kameron, Jillian and Brittney were all May 2019 graduates and had such bright futures ahead of them. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of everyone affected. This is a sad day for all of us.”

There will be a vigil for the young ladies Saturday at 7:30 pm at 19747 Southern Hills Ave. Anyone is welcomed, and are asked to bring and stories or pictures that they may want to share.