JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday.

“As water pressure drastically improves at the water treatment plant, we feel comfortable closing three of our distribution sites while expanding at some remaining sites,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “This is a good thing. It means students can get back to learning.”

The only site that will not expand is the Davis Road Park location. That operation is at maximum capacity.

The following sites will close at 6:30 p.m. on Monday:

Thomas Cardozo Middle School – 3180 McDowell RD Ext Jackson

3180 McDowell RD Ext Jackson Northwest Jackson Middle School – 7020 Highway 49 Jackson

– 7020 Highway 49 Jackson Hinds Community College Jackson – 3925 Sunset Drive Jackson

The remaining sites, which will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily until further notice, are:

State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS

– 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS Metro Center Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS

– 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS

– 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road (Byram)

Every site except the Mississippi Fairgrounds will also be providing non-potable water. Affected residents are asked to bring sealable containers to collect non-potable water for sanitation needs such as washing clothes, flushing toilets, personal hygiene, etc.

MEMA’s Call Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily for neighbors affected by the water crisis. The call center number is 1-833-591-6362.