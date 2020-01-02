Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of hunting gear from local duck hunter

WEST MONROE, LA (01/01/20)– While duck season is still in swing, it was cut short for a West Monroe local, thanks to a burglar.



“Holidays are supposed to be about having a good time and being with people you care about. Not taking their things,’ said Cole Walker, had car and hunting gear stolen.



On December 29th, Cole Walker had his truck stolen. Inside his truck, you could find everything he needed to hunt those ducks. His waders, a shell vest, a Benelli Vinci gun, and a Banded jacket. His hunting gear totals out to over two thousand dollars.



“It’s pretty upsetting, but you just got to keep moving forward. I hate it. Trust me, It’s eating me up,” said Walker.



Walker says this experience has been a lesson learned. He accidentally left his truck unlocked and keys still inside.



“I’ll tell you this, I’ll make sure my doors are locked if im not in there. Like you said people make mistakes. You slip up…but I learned my lesson on that one,” said Walker.



Walker says his truck was found in a ditch on North 6th Street and Drew Street in West Monroe. In addition, there was a pack of cigarettes in the truck that don’t belong to him. There is no damage to the vehicle, but the truck keys and hunting gear are still missing.



“Best thing you can do is forgive them and move on. If you can bring me back my things, I will not press charges. I will forgive you. Like I said, people make mistakes. I’ve been there,” said Walker.

Choosing forgiveness over bitterness, even when his holiday was robbed. If you have any information or know who stole the truck and hunting gear you can contact the West Monroe Police Department.