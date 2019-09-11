The season’s most celebrated talent to present at 71st Emmy® Awards Sept 22

We’re living in The Golden Age of Television and on Sunday, September 22 we’ll find out which of your favorite television stars and personalities will take home the Emmy gold! The 71st Primetime Emmy® Awards will air Sunday, September 22, LIVE on FOX.

Nominees Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and the cast of Game Of Thrones Tapped as Presenters During Most Anticipated Night in Television.

(NoHo Arts District, Calif. – Sept. 11, 2019) — The Television Academy and Emmy® Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted today announced the first group of talent set to present the iconic Emmy statuettes at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22.

The presenters include:

● Angela Bassett* (9-1-1 and The Flood)

● Stephen Colbert*(The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

● Viola Davis* (How to Get Away with Murder)

● Michael Douglas* (The Kominsky Method)

● Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

● Terrence Howard (Empire)

● Jimmy Kimmel* (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

● Peter Krause (9-1-1)

● Seth Meyers* (Late Night With Seth Meyers and Documentary Now!)

● Billy Porter* (Pose)

● Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)

● Zendaya (Euphoria)

● The cast of Game of Thrones: Alfie Allen*, Gwendoline Christie*, Emilia Clarke*, Peter Dinklage*, Kit Harington*, Lena Headey*, Sophie Turner*, Carice van Houten*, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau*, and Maisie Williams*

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX.

For more information, please visit emmys.com.