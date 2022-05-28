LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting on Saturday leaves a man dead and a Texas woman awaiting extradition back to Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Guidry St. Saturday morning around 11:34a.m., to conduct a welfare check at a residence. Officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence.

Investigations show the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.

Lafayette Police obtained a warrant for Destiny McaFee, 22 of Longview, Texas. McaFee was charged with second degree murder and unauthorized use of an auto. MacFee is currently in custody in Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Lafayette.