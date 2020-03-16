Texarkana has first ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, according to Lisa Thompson with the Emergency Operations Center.

In a short press release, Thompson did not identify the patient or how they might have become infected.

Thompson also wrote that she would release more information as it becomes available.

There are now six confirmed cases of the virus in East Texas with four in Smith County and one in Gregg County. The other five are believed to be travel-related.

On Monday, Gregg County declared a “local state of disaster” due to the spread of the virus. Gov. Abbott issued a statewide disaster proclamation on Friday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.