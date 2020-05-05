LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 29,996 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,042. There are currently 1,512 patients hospitalized; 194 of those on ventilators. As of 5/2/2020 there are 20,316 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Tests reveal 192 of the roughly 195 inmates at Louisiana prison dorm have coronavirus

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly every woman in one Louisiana prison dormitory has tested positive for COVID-19, and two-thirds of them had no symptoms.

Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says the women all are housed in a dormitory for some of the inmates moved out of the Louisiana Correctional Women’s Institute after floods in 2016.

He says 155 women without symptoms were tested after 39 became ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, 192 inmates had tested positive. Pastorick says the unit has about 195 inmates, though the number fluctuates. 

