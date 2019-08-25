Team from River Ridge wins Little League World Series National Championship

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WDSU) — The Little Leaguers from River Ridge are National Champions.

The team, which is comprised of 12-year-olds from the East Bank of Jefferson Parish, beat Hawaii Saturday afternoon 9-5 to win the Little League World Series United States Championship.

Reece Roussel set a Little League World Series record for hits in the tournament with 15.

The team from Louisiana will now face Curaçao on Sunday in the Little League World Championship.



The Little League World Series has been played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania since 1947. The East Bank team was the first group from the Greater New Orleans area to advance to the famed tournament.



Also, the girls program of the East Bank league advanced to the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Oregon where they finished as the national runner up.