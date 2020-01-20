Suspect arrested after stealing car with small child inside

VIDALIA, La. — A person has been arrested after police say they stole a vehicle with a small child in the back seat.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, the incident happened this afternoon at the Family Dollar. A parked car with a small child in the back seat was stolen from the store.

Police say that both the child and the car were recovered safely within 15 minutes and that the suspect is in custody.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.