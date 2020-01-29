Study: La. ranks as 19th in the country for highest percentage of registered sex offenders

(KLFY)– A new study shows Louisiana ranks 19th in the country for the highest percentage of registered sex offenders.

SafeHome.org released a study on Sex Offenders by State after analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Department of Health and Human Services and state level registries from 2019.

The study analyzed each state’s current population, number of registered sex offenders, reported rates of rapes and reported rates of child sex abuse victimization.

Here are the study’s key findings in Louisiana:

No. 19 in registered sex offenders per 100,000 people, 274.23.

No. 17 in number of registered sex offenders, 12,846.

No. 26 in reported rapes per 100,000 people, 44.7.

No. 36 in reported rate of child sex abuse victims per 100,000 children, 48.99.

Here are the study’s key national findings:

The 10 states with the highest rates of sex offenders are Oregon, Montana, Alaska, Delaware, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Michigan, Kansas and Arkansas.

The 10 states with the lowest rates of sex offenders are New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, Arizona, Rhode Island, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico and Washington, D.C.

The average sex offender registry rate in the West (311.99) was highest of the four major U.S. regions.

Nine states (Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Texas and Utah) have higher-than-average rates of all three categories — sex offenders, rapes and child sex abuse victims.

SafeHome.org also released results of an exclusive survey of 500 respondents across the U.S. from Oct. and Nov. 2019.

Here were the results: