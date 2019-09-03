Student found in possession of a handgun on campus

Alexandria, La (RPSO) – On Monday August 26th, 2019, administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer at Bolton High School were alerted of a juvenile student, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, the student was detained. A semi-automatic pistol was located on the student’s person, which was secured by the resource officer. The student was placed under arrest for carrying a firearm on school property and is currently being detained at the Renaissance Home for Youth in Alexandria.