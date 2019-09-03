Student found in possession of a handgun on campus

News
Posted: / Updated:

Alexandria, La (RPSO) – On Monday August 26th, 2019, administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer at Bolton High School were alerted of a juvenile student, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm. 

Upon arrival, the student was detained.  A semi-automatic pistol was located on the student’s person, which was secured by the resource officer.  The student was placed under arrest for carrying a firearm on school property and is currently being detained at the Renaissance Home for Youth in Alexandria.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story