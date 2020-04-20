Storms cause damage in West Mobile

(WGHP) -- More than 43,000 millionaires in the United States won’t be getting coronavirus stimulus checks like the rest of Americans, but instead, they’ll be receiving other funds averaging about $1.6 million each, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The congressional committee analysis, released by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, revealed that roughly 43,000 individual tax filers who make at least $1 million a year will reap savings of $70.3 billion.